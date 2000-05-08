Fox drama Party of Five went out in style but still failed to attract much of an audience.
FOX drama Party of Five'went out in style but still failed to attract much of an audience. The 6-year-old drama came to a tearful conclusion Wednesday night (May 3) but managed only a 3.8 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. The Columbia TriStar-produced series that proved a launching pad for young stars like Jennifer Love Hewitt and Neve Campbell averaged 6.6 million viewers in its two-hour series finale.
