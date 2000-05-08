FOX drama Party of Five'went out in style but still failed to attract much of an audience. The 6-year-old drama came to a tearful conclusion Wednesday night (May 3) but managed only a 3.8 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. The Columbia TriStar-produced series that proved a launching pad for young stars like Jennifer Love Hewitt and Neve Campbell averaged 6.6 million viewers in its two-hour series finale.