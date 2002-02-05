Fox dominates weekly Nielsens

Led by strong ratings for the Super Bowl, Fox won the weekly network ratings

race in every category.

Fox dominated the competition during the week of Jan. 28 through Feb. 3, averaging a

13.2 rating/21 share in households, 26.3 million viewers and an 11/27 in

adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Thanks to the 86.8 million viewers who tuned into Super Bowl XXXVI

Sunday, Fox was also able to move into second place in adults 18 through 49 (behind NBC)

for the season with a 4.4/12 average in the demo.

The New England Patriots' victory over the St. Louis Rams also averaged a

34.7/60 in adults 18 through 49, and more than 130 million viewers watched all of part of the

game.

Fox's special one-hour Malcolm in the Middle episode following the

Super Bowl scored the sitcom's highest ratings ever, averaging 21.4 million

viewers and a 10.5/28 in adults 18 through 49.

NBC finished the week in second place in adults 18 through 49 with a 4.6/13 and in total

viewers with 12.8 million.