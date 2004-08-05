Fox Dominates Wednesday Night

In early ratings returns, Fox dominated the key 18-49 demo in prime time Wednesday night, winning every daypart it programmed on the way to a nightly win in the demo with a 3.7 average.

According to Nielsen Fast National numbers (from the metered markets), the top-rated show of the night was Fox's Simple Life, which averaged a 4.4 rating at 9-10. The number-two ranked show was Fox's That 70's Show and Quintuplets, which each averaged a 3 rating.

The only time period Fox didn't win was the one it doesn't program, 10-11. NBC's Law & Order came in first with a 2.6 average.

UPN's second installment of Amish In the City managed a fourth-place finish at 8-9 with a 1.6, but that was still good enough to beat one of the major nets, NBC's Next Action Star, and represented an 89% increase in the demo over its predecessor in the time period. The episode will be rebroadcast Friday at 9.

The 18-49 tale of the ratings tape was: Fox, 3.7; CBS, 2.1; NBC, 1.9; ABC, 1.8; UPN, 1.2; WB, 1.0.