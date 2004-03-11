Fox Dominates Wednesday

Fox won Wednesday night across the key Nielsen measures with That 70’s Show, American Idol and Cracking Up.

ABC was second among adults 18-49 with My Wife & Kids, Extreme Makeover, and the second installment of Stephen King’s Kingdom Hospital. At 10 p.m., Hospital was first among adults 18-34 and 18-49, the key sales demos, against a repeat of Law & Order on NBC and 48 Hours Investigates on CBS. WB beat UPN from 8 to 10 p.m. with back-to-back Smallville repeats. UPN aired Game Over, The Mullets and Enterprise.

The Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer numbers for the night: Fox, 16.4 million; NBC, 9.9 million; ABC, 9 million; CBS, 8.3 million; WB, 3.7 million; UPN, 2 million.