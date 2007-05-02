Fox Dominates Tuesday Night

American Idol and House continue to be an unassailable combination for Fox. The network won Tuesday night in the prime time Nielsen ratings with a 9.3 rating/24 share in the 18-49 demo.

Idol averaged a 9.7/28, while House continued to hold on to most of that lead-in, averaging an 8.9/22 at 9-10, up from the already-strong 8.5/21 it averaged last week.

Nobody else was even in the same Zip Code, but CBS' numbers from military dramas NCIS and The Unit were good enough for second place at a 2.8/7, but just barely, with only two-tenths of a rating point separating second and fourth places.

ABC was third with a 2.7/7. It got a solid 4/10 for Dancing with the Stars, but the average was brought down by the 1.6/5 it mustered for back-to-back George Lopez episodes at 8-9.

NBC was fourth with a 2.6/7. Its top show was Law & Order: SVU at a 4/11, but like ABC, its average was sent south by a weak 8 p.m. showing from Dateline (a 1.5/4).

The CW was fifth with a 1.4/4 for Gilmore Girls and Veronica Mars.