Fox Dominates, But Less So

Fox dominated Tuesday night, but it was less dominant than the week before.

In the Nielsen overnight ratings, Idol won its 8-9 time period in the key 18-49 demo with a 9.6 rating/28 share, down significantly from the 10.5/30 it averaged the week before. House at 9 p.m. won its time period with a 6.5/17, down a bit from the 6.7/17 it recorded the week before.

Still, Fox was the clear winner on the night with an 8.1/22 average in the demo.

CBS was second on the night with a 3.4/9, thanks primarily to the strong showing of Amazing Race at 9-10 (4.8/12).

NBC was third with a 2.8/8. Its top show was a repeat of Law & Order:SVU at 10 with a 4.2/11.

ABC was fourth with a 2.5/7. It shared the consistency award with UPN, with ABC's 9-11 shows all recording virtually the same average: According to Jim (3.0/8), Rodney (3.0/7) and Blind Justice (2.9/8).

The WB was fifth with a 1.9/5 for Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill, while UPN averaged a 1/3 for All of Us (.9/3), Eve (1/3), and Veronica Mars (1/3).

