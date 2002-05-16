Fox does major overhaul
Fox will launch at least 10 new shows next season, including four new dramas and three new sitcoms next fall and a new drama and two new "alternative series" next winter.
Here's the lineup.
Monday is David Kelley night, with the returning Boston Public
at 8 p.m., followed by the new Girls Club, about San Francisco
lawyers.
Tuesday features all returning shows: That 70s Show at 8 p.m.,
Grounded for Life at 8:30 p.m. and 24 at 9 p.m.
Wednesday kicks off with the returning Bernie Mac at 8 p.m., followed
by the new comedy/variety show, Cedric the Entertainer Presents, at 8:30
p.m. A new crime drama, Fast Lane, debuts at 9 p.m.
Thursday
will have movies and specials in the
fall and three new shows beginning sometime in the winter.
At 8 p.m., talent show 30 Secondsto Fame will debut. At 8:30 p.m., it's Meet the Marks, from Vin
DiBona of Funniest Home Videos fame.
The new show is sort of a cross
between a sitcom and Candid Camera. It's set in a house with a troupe of
improv actors. The house is rigged with hidden cameras. Each week features two
different stories where a 'guest star' (the mark) is brought in from the outside
who doesn't know they're part of a TV show.
Meet the Marks will be followed by the drama Septuplets, about a family with septuplets.
On Fridays , its a brand-new night of drama with science-fiction series Firefly
at 8 p.m., followed by John Doe, about a savant who knows everything but
his name.
Cops and America's Most Wanted return to Saturday (as does Mad
TV in late-night).
Sunday starts with Futurama at 7 p.m., followed by new 60s-era comedy
Oliver Beene.
At 8 p.m., The Simpsons returns, followed by King
of the Hill, Malcolm in the Middle and the new comedy about the
exceedingly mediocre clan known as The Grubbs.
Three midseason shows are also in the hopper: dramas Keen Eddie
and Time Tunnel and comedy The Pitts.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.