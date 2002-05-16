Fox does major overhaul

Fox will launch at least 10 new shows next season, including four new dramas and three new sitcoms next fall and a new drama and two new "alternative series" next winter.

Here's the lineup.

Monday is David Kelley night, with the returning Boston Public

at 8 p.m., followed by the new Girls Club, about San Francisco

lawyers.

Tuesday features all returning shows: That 70s Show at 8 p.m.,

Grounded for Life at 8:30 p.m. and 24 at 9 p.m.

Wednesday kicks off with the returning Bernie Mac at 8 p.m., followed

by the new comedy/variety show, Cedric the Entertainer Presents, at 8:30

p.m. A new crime drama, Fast Lane, debuts at 9 p.m.

Thursday

will have movies and specials in the

fall and three new shows beginning sometime in the winter.

At 8 p.m., talent show 30 Secondsto Fame will debut. At 8:30 p.m., it's Meet the Marks, from Vin

DiBona of Funniest Home Videos fame.

The new show is sort of a cross

between a sitcom and Candid Camera. It's set in a house with a troupe of

improv actors. The house is rigged with hidden cameras. Each week features two

different stories where a 'guest star' (the mark) is brought in from the outside

who doesn't know they're part of a TV show.

Meet the Marks will be followed by the drama Septuplets, about a family with septuplets.

On Fridays , its a brand-new night of drama with science-fiction series Firefly

at 8 p.m., followed by John Doe, about a savant who knows everything but

his name.

Cops and America's Most Wanted return to Saturday (as does Mad

TV in late-night).

Sunday starts with Futurama at 7 p.m., followed by new 60s-era comedy

Oliver Beene.

At 8 p.m., The Simpsons returns, followed by King

of the Hill, Malcolm in the Middle and the new comedy about the

exceedingly mediocre clan known as The Grubbs.

Three midseason shows are also in the hopper: dramas Keen Eddie

and Time Tunnel and comedy The Pitts.