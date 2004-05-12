Fox Discos to Top on Tuesday

American Idol discoed its way to a Tuesday-night ratings win, giving Fox the nightly crown in the 18-49 demo advertisers crave, plus household bragging rights.

Fox's 7.3/20 18-49 number for the night was more than double its closest competitor, NBC, with a 3.5/9. Idol averaged a 9.3/28 from 8-9, not quite beating all its competition combined. ABC was tied with CBS for a remote second in the time period with a 2.4/7.

Fox also won from 9 to 10 with 24, which averaged a 5.3/14 in 18-49s.

NBC's second place for the night was primarily on the strength of Law & Order: SVU, which won its 10-11 time period with a 5.1/13. Unlike the Friends repeats leading up to that show's finale, Frasier repeats at 8-9 only mustered a 1.9/6, with netlet The WB actually beating NBC in the demo with Gilmore Girls. The Peacock improved at 9-10, with Dateline grabbing second place with a 3.5/9 behind 24.

ABC and CBS tied for third for the night with a 3/8. ABC's top show was NYPD Blue at 10, with a 3.5/9. CBS's top show was Judging Amy, also at 10, with a 3.4/9.

Despite working in hip and happening references to laptops, cell phones, copulating hippos and throwing in a "hell" and a "damn" CBS's (attributed to Rob's cable viewing), a Dick Van Dyke reunion show skewed old at 8-9--unlike an earlier Andy Griffith reunion--managing a third-place finish in the time period, though it was second for the entire night in household ratings with a 9.9/12 to Idol's 13.4/22.

The WB came in fifth with a 2/5 for the night for Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill, followed by UPN with a 1.5/4 for One On One and All Of Us, plus an attempt to recapture some of the ratings prowess of Next Top Model with the hour special, Next Top Model: Runway Ahead, which at a 1.9/5 was able to nudge out The WB for fifth at 9-10.