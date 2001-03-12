Fox denies $20 million O'Reilly deal

Fox News is denying an online news report that the network is close to signing talk show host Bill O'Reilly to a multi-year $20 million deal.

A Fox News spokesman said the network is currently in negotiations with the O'Reilly Factor host to renew his contract, which expires sometime this year. The spokesman added that the $20 million figure cited in an item on the Drudge Report is not accurate.

O'Reilly's primetime show on Fox News averaged a 1.4 rating, translating to 846,000 cable households, in February, outscoring CNN's Larry King, whose nightly show generated a 1.2 average rating (946,000 households) last month. CNN reaches a larger universe of cable households.

- Richard Tedesco