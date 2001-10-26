Fox delivers double Bernie Mac
Fox is giving its new comedy The Bernie Mac Show two chances on its opening night.
The network is going to launch the sitcom with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, Nov. 14. The show's pilot episode will air in its regular 8:30 p.m. ET/PT time slot and again at 9 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Comedy Grounded For Life will be pre-empted at 9 p.m. to make way for the second episode Bernie Mac.
- Joe Schlosser
