Fox Dances To Win

So You Think You Can Dance helped Fox shimmy its way to the No. 1 spot Wednesday night, with its two hours scoring a 4.0 rating/13 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was well above No. 2 CBS, which ran three hours of AFI: 100 Years, 100 Cheers, counting down “America’s most inspiring movies.” That show inspired just a 2.1/7 in the demo.

Hockey on NBC came in No. 3; the Stanley Cup finals gave the Peacock a 1.7/5.

In fourth place was ABC with a night of reruns; its only first-run show was Commander in Chief, which the network is burning off before its imminent impeachment.

Speaking of imminent impeachment: UPN scored a 1.0/3, and The WB an 0.8/3 for the night.