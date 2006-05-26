Fox Dances to Victory

With repeats on all the other networks, Fox looked pretty clever debuting the latest installment of its summer reality series, So You Think You Can Dance?, Thursday night.

The show dominated the ratings, powering Fox to an unusual Thursday night win, averaging a 4.2 rating/13 share in the key 19-49 demo in Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS was a distant second at a 2.8/9 for its all-repeat lineup of Numb3ers, CSI and Without a Trace.

NBC was third with a 2.2/7 for its repeat-a-thon of back-to-back Will & Grace episodes, My Name Is Earl, The Office and ER.

ABC was only moving at about half speed with a 1.7/5 for theatrical Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

The WB was fifth with a .8, followed by UPN with a .5.