Fox Dances to Victory
So You Think You Can Dance led Wednesday night in prime, boogying its way to a 3.7 rating/11 share in the key 18-49 demo from 9-10, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NBC’s America’s Got Talent scored a 3.4/10 in the same time slot; it earned a 2.9/10 to win the slot in its first hour.
Fox was tops for the night with a 3.0/9, with NBC close behind at a 2.9/9.
CBS came in third with a 2.3/7; its Rock Star: Supernova was its highest-rated (and only first-run) show of the night with a 2.5/8 from 8-9.
ABC was the last of the Big Four with a 1.9/6 for George reruns and an original Primetime special.
The WB and UPN, whose days are numbered, came in at an 0.7/2 and 0.6/2, respectively.
