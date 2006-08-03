Fox Dances to Victory

So You Think You Can Dance led Wednesday night in prime, boogying its way to a 3.7 rating/11 share in the key 18-49 demo from 9-10, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NBC’s America’s Got Talent scored a 3.4/10 in the same time slot; it earned a 2.9/10 to win the slot in its first hour.

Fox was tops for the night with a 3.0/9, with NBC close behind at a 2.9/9.

CBS came in third with a 2.3/7; its Rock Star: Supernova was its highest-rated (and only first-run) show of the night with a 2.5/8 from 8-9.

ABC was the last of the Big Four with a 1.9/6 for George reruns and an original Primetime special.

The WB and UPN, whose days are numbered, came in at an 0.7/2 and 0.6/2, respectively.