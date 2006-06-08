Fox Dances to the Top

Fox shook and shimmied its way to No. 1 Wednesday night with a double-shot of So You Think You Can Dance (a rerun from 8-9, a first-run episode from 9-10), two-stepping over the other networks with a 3.3 rating/10 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight numbers.

Internet predators were the dancing fools’ closest competitors.NBC’s two-hour Dateline was yet another installment of its sensational “To Catch a Predator” series, in which the network teams up with controversial organization Perverted Justice to catch and humiliate ‘Net trolling dudes looking for underage girls and boys. This installment, with a 2.4/8 in its first hour and a 3.3/9 in its second, helped the network to a 2.8/8 overall for the night.

Game Show Marathon, the new Ricki-lake hosted show that pits B-list celebs against each other in classic game shows like The Price Is Right and Press Your Luck, didn’t get so lucky in its time slot, coming in at a 1.9/6 from 8-9. The network was third for the night with a 2.2/7 overall.

ABC was fourth with a 1.5/4 for a night of reruns (other than a first-run of soon-to-be-defunct Commander in Chief, which was beaten handily by reruns of CBS’ CSI: NY and NBC’s Law and Order in its 10-11 time slot).

UPN was fifth with an 0.8/2 for the movie Gang of Roses. The WB brought up the rear with an 0.7/2 for Blue Collar TV (an original episode from 8-8:30, a rerun from 8:30-9) and a rerun of One Tree Hill.