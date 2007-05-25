Fox Dances Off With Thursday Night

Fox won the first night of the summer thanks to its "dancing with the future stars" reality show, So You Think You Can Dance, though the second outing for another original reality show, On the Lot, did not keep the music going, losing half of its lead-in audience from the Dance-off.

Fox averaged a 3.2 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo in prime time Thursday night, according to the Nielsen overnight numbers.

So You Think You Can Dance grew from a 3/11 in its first half hour to a 4.1/12 in its third and last, though the half-hour On the Lot episode that followed only managed a 2.1/6, though that was still good enough for second place behind a repeat of CSI, where many of the Lot viewers appeared to have gone (that show went from a 3.6/11 in its first half-hour to a 4.5/13 in its second.

CBS was second on the night with a 3/9 in the 18-49 demo, thanks to CSI's 4/12 average at 9-10.

ABC and NBC tied for third at a 1.8/6, with each essentially conceding the night with all-repeat lineups except for NBC's Studio 60 episode at 10. It is burning off the last six installments of the cancelled Aaron Sorkin dramedy. The reason why was illustrated by its ratings Thursday night, pulling only a 1.7/5 up against repeats on the other networks, including ABC's top show of the night, Grey's Anatomy at a 2.1/6.

The CW averaged a .8/3 for a repeat of Smallville (.9/3), which outperformed a new installment of Supernatural (.7/2).