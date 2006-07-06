Fox Dances Over NBC

In the battle of the dancers and the talented Americans, the dancers won out Wednesday night. Between 9 and 10, when NBC’s America’s Got Talent ran a first-run episode against the second first-run hour of Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance, Talent scored a 4.0 rating/12 share in the key 18-49 demo, while Dance edged ahead with a 4.2/12 for the hour. They tied in the last half-hour, though, each earning a 4.4/12. Fox was first overall for the night with a 3.6/11, and NBC was second with a 2.9/9.

CBS was third for the night. Its second-season premiere of Rock Star, featuring the band Supernova and competing against Talent and Dance, opened at a 2.3/7 from 8:30-9:30.

ABC came in at fourth with a 1.2/4 for a night of reruns.

The WB and UPN brought up the rear at an 0.8/2 and 0.7/2, respectively.