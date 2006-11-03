Fox Cuts Rich List, Happy Hour

Fox late Friday quickly pulled quiz show The Rich List after one airing from its 9-10 p.m. Wednesday slot and yanked sitcom Happy Hour to improve its troubled Thursday-night lineup.

Rich List debuted with a 1.5 rating/4 share in adults 18-49, dropping dramatically from its 2.7/7 Bones lead-in. It had replaced producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s drama Justice, its best performing rookie this season.

That show moved to 9 p.m. Monday last month behind Prison Break, where its ratings decreased from a 2.6/7 for its first five episodes to a 2.1/5 for two originals since Oct. 23.

Happy Hour had aired three times in September, slipping over three airings from a 2.4/7 to 1.7/4. It returned at 8:30 p.m. Thursday with a 1.4/4, fifth in the time period behind The CW’s Smallville.

In place of Rich List, Fox will add a second original run of The O.C. in the hour this coming Wednesday. It is also slated to run in its regular time period at 9 p.m. Thursday.

During its return this past Thursday, Fox’s once-stellar The O.C. garnered a meager 1.5/3, more than 50% below the 3.3/10 of its debut average last year in early September with no competition.

It equaled the numbers that got Rich List quickly yanked and finished only a tenth of a point ahead of The CW’s Supernatural, which itself is struggling.

Fox’s announcement encouraged viewers to watch web episodes of The O.C. on Myspace.com and the Fox O&O group’s MyFoxLocal Websites.

The network has made no decision regarding The O.C. beyond the coming week. “We’ll see how it does on Wednesday,” a Fox spokesman said.

On Thursday, Fox will air a rerun of ‘Til Death at 8:30 in place of Happy Hour.