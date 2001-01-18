Fox to curb Temptation spots

Fox Television Thursday said it would stop airing promos for its titillating Temptation Island during The Simpsons, Malcolm in the Middle and the two other family-oriented shows in the Fox lineup.

Fox officials decided to kill promos during those shows after FCC Commissioner Gloria Tristani complained that that the ads violated the spirit of Fox's promise not to accept advertising for R-rated movies.

"Many American parents have contacted me regarding the airing of promotional advertisements," Tristani wrote in a letter Wednesday to Rupert Murdoch, chairman of Fox parent News Corp. "They complain that their children should not be exposed to advertisements for programming that is inappropriate for children."

Fox officials said furture promos will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Fox's other family shows are King of the Hill and Futurama.

- Bill McConnell