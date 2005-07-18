Fox Creates Interactive Division

News Corp. has formed Fox Interactive Media, a new division that will bring all of the company’s interactive assets and services under one umbrella. Ross Levinsohn has been named president of the Los Angeles-based division and Fox News executive Bert Solivan has been named EVP.

In a statement, News Corp. Chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch said News Corp. believes it will be able to translate the “distinctive content” the company has built for its more traditional distribution outlets to the Internet. “We believe the time is right for the launch of FIM and we’re committed to devoting the resources to make it one of the premier companies on the web,” he said.

News Corp. is the latest big media company to approach its Internet and interactive assets from a new direction.

Viacom has improved three of the sites related to its properties (TurboNick for Nickelodeon, VH1Spot for VH1, and free video and blogs from CBS News. CNN.com also recently made all of its video content free (and CNN on Sunday unveiled its new premium broadband video service, which will launch this fall under the name “CNN Pipeline”), and AOL.com is expected to officially roll out a free portal loaded with video and audio streaming within two or three weeks.

The 42-year old Levinsohn moves to the new post from Fox Sports Interactive Media, where he was SVP and GM. While there he oversaw interactive media businesses for Fox Sports.

