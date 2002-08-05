Fox corners Saturday
Fox won Saturday night with the usual suspects: Cops and America's
Most Wanted. The shows won Nielsen Media Research households and the key
adult demos.
From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., however, Big Brother 3 on CBS won the hour in
households and the key demos. Fox was second with Cops.
At 9 p.m., Fox won the key categories with America's Most Wanted by
enough of a margin to give the network a win for the night.
At 10 p.m., the three-way race was fairly close with ABC (Man with the
Golden Gun) and CBS (The Agency) tied with viewers 18-plus and NBC
She Spies not far behind. She Spies was first with adults 18
through 34 and second with adults 18 through 49, which was taken by Golden
Gun on ABC. The Bond flick also won adults 25 through 54 in the hour.
For the night, the household numbers: Fox 4.1/9, CBS 3.6/8, ABC 3/6 and NBC
2.6/6.
