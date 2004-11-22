Fox Considers Current Affair

Could Fox's A Current Affair become current once again?

With ET's Insider spin-off grabbing viewers right out of the blocks, Fox may try to return to the entertainment news magazine wars by reviving Current Affair, which lasted nine years before going off the air in 1996.

At the time it had a 3.2 national rating, a number that most syndicated shows would sell their mother for today, but times have changed and audiences have fragmented. Still, Fox parent News Corp. cut its teeth on gossipy news with its tabloid print products, so the revial would play to one of its historic strengths.

Nothing definite yet, but a 20th Television spokesman acknowledges a revival of Current Affair is "under discussion."