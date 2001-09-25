Fox considers classic TV net

After selling Fox Family to ABC for $5.3 billion, Fox may be hatching plans for its own repurposing network.

Fox sources say the News Corp.-owned net may launching a digital net for repurposed programming. Fox sources say that a new network, tentatively called Fox Classic (or perhaps the reverse), may launch in the spring and would be run by FX President Peter Liguori.

The new network would screen classic 20th Century Fox shows like Rhoda and M.A.S.H.

A Fox spokesman said the idea has been discussed but no concrete plans are in place for a new net.

- Allison Romano