Fox Confirms Judges and Host for On the Lot

Fox has confirmed the regular judges and host for On the Lot, and now it hopes it can confirm the show’s future without the American Idol lead-in.

Actress Carrie Fisher and director/producer Garry Marshall will serve as permanent judges on the show, which is hosted by former CNN Headline News entertainment anchor Adrianna Costa.

Lot

is Fox’s new moviemaking competition series from Mark Burnett and Steve Spielberg.

It launched Tuesday night behind Idol, holding just 38% of its massive lead-in.

The show now moves to its regular time periods of Monday at 8 and Tuesday at 8.

"Disturbia" director D.J. Caruso is on board as the first guest judge, a position expected to rotate throughout the show’s run.