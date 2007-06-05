Fox Condenses Plot of On the Lot
Fox has shortened its planned twice-weekly On the Lot reality show into a single hour.
The show, which features would-be Steven Spielberg's competing for a DreamWorks film deal, had been scheduled to air Mondays at 8-9, with a half-hour results show Tuesday at 8-8:30, followed by either The Loop or 'Til Death.
As of June 5, the show now expands to a single hour on Tuesday at 8-9, with the results folded into the show, though noone will be booted off tonight. The Monday 8-9 slot will be filled by various shows including House on June 4, a repeat of the June 4 debut of reality show Hell's Kitchen on June 11, then likely a block of Simpsons and Family Guy after that.
On the Lot, which is from Spielberg and reality vet Mark Burnett, has not drawn a lot of viewers, failing to crack a 1.5 rating for any half hour installment of its two-hour Monday, May 29, airing, though that was also the lightly viewed Memorial Day Monday. By contrast, a repeat of House June 4 recorded a 2.4 rating/8 share at 8-9.
On the Lot debuted strong Tuesday, May 22, with a 5.0/13 in its first half-hour, but fell off to a 3.8/8 against a Dancing with the Stars results show, and has never found its ratings footing since.
