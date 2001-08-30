Fox close to clearing MLB ad bases

Fox Sports ad executives are close to finishing off their Major League Baseball post-season sales and sources say the network is getting similar ad rates to what its received a year ago.

Fox, which is in the first year of a six-year, $2.5 billion deal to carry all MLB playoff and World Series games, has locked Miller, Anheiser Busch, Gillette, John Hancock, Energizer, Charles Schwab, Radio Shack and several other major advertisers.

Insiders say Fox has sold close to 80% of its inventory for the World Series and 65% for the entire post-season. Fox Sports executives had no comment. - Joe Schlosser