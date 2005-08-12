Fox Clears Idol Judge Abdul After Investigation

FremantleMedia, Fox Broadcasting Company and 19 Entertainment released a statement today saying that after an internal investigation, Paula Abdul has been cleared of any wrongdoing regarding the alleged relationship with American Idol contestant Corey Clark, and she will continue in her role as a judge on the show.

According to the statement, “there is insufficient evidence that the communications between Mr. Clark and Ms. Abdul in any way aided his performance.Further, we are confident that none of these communications had any impact on the outcome of the competition.”

The statement also says that Clark’s allegations of a sexual relationship with Abdul, the subject of an ABC sweeps special this year, “have not been substantiated by any corroborating evidence or witnesses, including those provided by Mr. Clark, and Ms. Abdul expressly denies that any such relationship ever existed.”

The statement does say that Abdul “acknowledges that she had telephone conversations with Mr. Clark while he was a contestant,” and therefore the show will implement “an enhanced non-fraternization policy aimed at preventing any future incidents that could even appear to call into question the relationships between contestants and judges.”

According to the release, the three-and-a-half-month inquiry was conducted by outside counsel Marcellus McRae, a partner at the law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and a former federal prosecutor, and Ivy Kagan Bierman, an entertainment and labor partner at the law firm of Morrison & Foerster LLP.