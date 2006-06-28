Fox Cleans Up With House Reruns

A double shot of House repeats put Fox on top Tuesday night, giving the network a 3.0 rating/9 share in the key 18-49 demo. The 9-10 installment (3.5/10) managed to beat a first-run episode of NBC’s Last Comic Standing (3.3/10). The laugh competition was NBC’s highest-rated (and only first-run) show of the night, and the Peacock network came in at No. 2 with a 2.7/8.

CBS was No. 3 with a 1.9/6 for procedural reruns and a first-run showing of 48 Hours Mystery.

ABC was fourth (1.6/5) with two hours of According To Jim reruns and a Boston Legal repeat.

The WB and UPN brought up the rear with an 0.7/2 and 0.5/2, respectively.