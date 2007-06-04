Fox Chicago Receives AP Award

Fox Chicago has received the 2006 Illinois Associated Press “Station of the Year” award for their local news coverage. The award was announced at the Illinois News Broadcast Association Convention.

“This is a remarkable accomplishment. I am thrilled to know that our team’s hard work and dedication to bringing breaking news to our community is being recognized,” said Andrew Finlayson, Vice President and News Director for FOX Chicago.

Fox Chicago is part of the Fox Television Stations Group, one of the largest broadcasting groups in the country.