Fox Chicago To Launch Weather System

Fox-owned Chicago station WFLD is launching “Fox WeatherWatch,” a 1-million watt radar system that the station says features the region’s most powerful storm prediction technology.

WeatherWatch offers both vertical and horizontal looks at storms, and can focus in on an area as small as a single home, which presumably makes for more accurate weather forecasts.

“No other station will be able to offer viewers the same state-of-the-art live radar and critical storm alert technology,” commented WFLD V.P. and G.M. Patrick Mullen.

The radar system will be up and running in mid-March. It will also be available 24/7 at the Fox Website.