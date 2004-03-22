Fox, CBS Win Sunday Night

Fox came in fourth in households Sunday night, but their households were filled with the people advertisers like to reach. CBS was tops in households.

Fox won the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demo Sunday night, primarily on the strength of back-to-back Simpsons episodes. For the night, Fox averaged a 3.9/10 in the Nielsen overnight ratings.

It was a tight race for the next three spots, however, with NBC second in 18-49 with a 3.6/9 thanks to strong performances by its prime time crime time shows Law & Order and Crossing Jordan. ABC was third in the demo with a 3.5/9, powered by Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. CBS was fourth with a 3.4/9, thanks in large part to 60 Minutes, which featured the revelations of former administration counterterrorism expert Richard Clarke. The WB came in fifth with a 1.4/4. It's top show was Charmed, with a 1.8/4.

CBS won the household race by a wide margin. The order of finish was CBS, 8.1/13; NBC, 7.2/12; ABC, 5.5/9; Fox, 5.0/8; and The WB 2.2/4.