Fox, CBS top Sunday ratings
Fox won the key adult demos Sunday night with mostly repeats of its regular
lineup (Futurama, King of the Hill, The Simpsons, Malcolm in the Middle
and Andy Richter Controls the Universe). Richter was
original and down 2 percent in network rating from its season premiere last
week.
CBS won the household race with a football overrun, 60 Minutes, Becker,
King of Queens and Hallmark movie The Locket. ABC was second in
the key adult demos with holiday specials from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by
Alias and The Practice.
NBC was third in the adult demos with a holiday special, Dateline,
Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Boomtown.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household numbers:
CBS 8.5/13, ABC 6.3/10, NBC 6.2/10 and Fox 6.0/9.
In the metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.2/3 (household) for repeats of
its regular Sunday lineup.
On Saturday, Fox won households and the key adult demos with its
regular Cops and America's Most Wanted lineup. NBC was second in
household and among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 with holiday
classic It's a Wonderful Life.
ABC and CBS aired football, and ABC came out ahead in households and the key
demos.
For the night, the household numbers: Fox 5.4/10, NBC 5.0/9, ABC 4.6/8 and
CBS 4.5/8.
On Friday, NBC won households and the key demos with Providence,
Dateline and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
The household numbers: NBC 8.6/15, CBS 5.7/10, ABC 5.0/9 and Fox 3.0/5.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 3.9/12, ABC 2.7/8, Fox 2.4/8 and CBS 2.0/6.
The WB averaged a 2.9/5 for a lineup that mixed comedies and holiday
specials.
UPN averaged a 1.7/3 for movie Star Trek 3.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.