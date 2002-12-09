Fox, CBS top Sunday ratings

Fox won the key adult demos Sunday night with mostly repeats of its regular

lineup (Futurama, King of the Hill, The Simpsons, Malcolm in the Middle

and Andy Richter Controls the Universe). Richter was

original and down 2 percent in network rating from its season premiere last

week.

CBS won the household race with a football overrun, 60 Minutes, Becker,

King of Queens and Hallmark movie The Locket. ABC was second in

the key adult demos with holiday specials from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by

Alias and The Practice.

NBC was third in the adult demos with a holiday special, Dateline,

Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Boomtown.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household numbers:

CBS 8.5/13, ABC 6.3/10, NBC 6.2/10 and Fox 6.0/9.

In the metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.2/3 (household) for repeats of

its regular Sunday lineup.

On Saturday, Fox won households and the key adult demos with its

regular Cops and America's Most Wanted lineup. NBC was second in

household and among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 with holiday

classic It's a Wonderful Life.

ABC and CBS aired football, and ABC came out ahead in households and the key

demos.

For the night, the household numbers: Fox 5.4/10, NBC 5.0/9, ABC 4.6/8 and

CBS 4.5/8.

On Friday, NBC won households and the key demos with Providence,

Dateline and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The household numbers: NBC 8.6/15, CBS 5.7/10, ABC 5.0/9 and Fox 3.0/5.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 3.9/12, ABC 2.7/8, Fox 2.4/8 and CBS 2.0/6.

The WB averaged a 2.9/5 for a lineup that mixed comedies and holiday

specials.

UPN averaged a 1.7/3 for movie Star Trek 3.