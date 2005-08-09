Fox, CBS Sport Sunday Tie

CBS's run of 1998 disaster movie Deep Impact didn't go quite deep enough. The network finished in a tie with Fox in the Sunday prime time ratings race for 18-49 year-old viewers, according to Nielsen final ratings data for Aug. 7.

Preliminary “overnight” estimates from Nielsen gave the demo victory to CBS, but adjusted ratings released Tuesday gave an extra tenth of a point to Fox, resulting in the tie. (Overnight figures are based on top markets, while final ratings figures take into account additional, smaller markets.)

The two networks each averaged a 2.5 rating for the night, with Fox gaining a slight edge in share over CBS (7.4 compared to a 7.2).

Deep Impact (3.1/9) was CBS' best performer, airing from 9-11 p.m. CBS also aired repeats of 60 Minutes (1.6/6) at 7 and Cold Case (2.3/7) at 8.

Fox got a strong showing from a 9 p.m. rerun of The Family Guy (the top show among broadcast networks for the night), which notched a 3.2/8, and a double-shot of The Simpsons, which posted a 2.9/9 in 8 o’clock hour.



Three other repeats chipped in: American Dad (2.6/7) at 9:30, Malcolm in the Middle (1.3/5) at 7, and King of the Hill (1.7/6) at 7:30.

