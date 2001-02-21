Fox, CBS split Tuesday sweep

Fox nudged past ABC and The Mole to take Tuesday night among 18-49ers, while CBS won in total viewers.

Fox scored a 6.0 average among adults 18-49 in national Nielsen numbers to ABC's 5.1 and NBC's 4.9. CBS averaged 13.5 million viewers, trailed by ABC with 12.3 million.

That '70s Show led off with a 6.7/18 for Fox, followed by Titus at 5.4/13. Rookie sci fi series Dark Angel racked up a 5.1/12.

The Mole drew 12.5 million viewers with a 5.4/14. NYPD Blue pulled 12.7 million viewers with a 5.5/15.

Meanwhile, JAG drew 15.6 million viewers for CBS, while Judging Amy 13.9 million viewers.

- Richard Tedesco