Fox , CBS split Sunday night
Fox won adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 Sunday night with its regular
lineup of Futurama, King of the Hill, The Simpsons, Oliver
Beene, Malcolm in the Middle and The Pitts.
A PGA golf runover helped CBS to win the household and total-viewer battles.
NBC edged out CBS in the adults-25-through-54 race.
Fox's Sunday-night midseason entry, Oliver Beene, continues to perform
well. It won its time period among adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 and
was second among adults 25 through 54 behind the second half of American
Dreams on NBC.
Fox's other Sunday midseason entry, The Pitts, performed less well,
finishing third (ahead of ABC) across most of the key categories but second
among adults 18 through 34.
The Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings for the night: CBS 7.7/13, NBC
6.1/10, Fox 4.5/8 and ABC 4.1/7.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 3.5/10, NBC 3.2/9, CBS 3.0/8 and ABC 2.4/7.
In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.5/4 (household)
with Gilmore Girls: Beginnings, Charmedand Black
Sash.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.