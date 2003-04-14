Fox , CBS split Sunday night

Fox won adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 Sunday night with its regular

lineup of Futurama, King of the Hill, The Simpsons, Oliver

Beene, Malcolm in the Middle and The Pitts.

A PGA golf runover helped CBS to win the household and total-viewer battles.

NBC edged out CBS in the adults-25-through-54 race.

Fox's Sunday-night midseason entry, Oliver Beene, continues to perform

well. It won its time period among adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 and

was second among adults 25 through 54 behind the second half of American

Dreams on NBC.

Fox's other Sunday midseason entry, The Pitts, performed less well,

finishing third (ahead of ABC) across most of the key categories but second

among adults 18 through 34.

The Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings for the night: CBS 7.7/13, NBC

6.1/10, Fox 4.5/8 and ABC 4.1/7.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 3.5/10, NBC 3.2/9, CBS 3.0/8 and ABC 2.4/7.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.5/4 (household)

with Gilmore Girls: Beginnings, Charmedand Black

Sash.