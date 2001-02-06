Fox, CBS split first Monday sweeps night

The battle of the Monday night sitcoms brought Fox and CBS a split sweeps victory.

Fox hit a 6.8 average among 18-49ers on the night, topping CBS at 5.7 in national Nielsen numbers. CBS edged out Fox in total viewers, 15.8 million to 13.2 million. Boston Public hit a 6.1 rating, 15 share among adults 18-49 and drew 12.9 million viewers. Ally McBeal scored a 7.4/17 on Robert Downey Jr.'s swan song episode, and drew 13.7 million viewers.

Everybody Loves Raymond drew 21.1 million viewers and hit an 8.1/18, while Becker drew 18.4 million viewers with a 6.7/15. Family Law followed with 12.7 million viewers and a 4.1/11.

- Richard Tedesco