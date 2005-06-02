Fox, CBS Sales Nearly Set
Both Fox and CBS are close to completing their negotiations for the upfront ad sales season.
Fox's tally is coming in at $1.6 billion, with a 4%-6% increase in CPM, the cost per thousand viewers.
Two key components could not be learned, whether Fox increased or reduced either the amount of inventory it is selling upfront (83% last year) or the Nielsen rating it's guaranteeing to advertisers. (Analysts were expecting a decrease in the guarantee.)
CBS expects to wrap on Friday. Total volume is expected to hit $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, driven in part by a 4%-6% increase in CPMs.
The network expects to sell a bit more than 80% of its inventory in the upfront, about the same as last year.
ABC was the first to declare its deals essentially done, saying Tuesday it has ad commitments for $2.7 billion for the upcoming season, with the cost per thousand viewers up 4%-6%.
ABC is only selling around 75% of its inventory in the upfront, banking that scatter prices will be even higher next fall. Other networks sell typically 80%-85% of their time upfront. --John Eggerton contributed to this report.
