Fox, CBS rule Sunday

Fox won the ratings battle Sunday night among adults 18 through 49 and 18

through 34 with a lineup that included a football overrun, The Simpsons,

King of the Hill, Malcolm in the Middle and Andy Richter

Controls the Universe.

CBS was tops in the household and total-viewers races (Fox was second) with a

football overrun, 60 Minutes, two sitcoms and a holiday movie special.

NBC was second across the key demos and third in households with Fear

Factor, American Dreams and a holiday special.

ABC was third in most of the key demos and fourth in households with a

Nancy Drew movie, Alias and The Practice.

For the night, according to Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers,

households: CBS 8.0 rating/13 share, Fox 6.7/11, NBC 6.0/10 and ABC 5.8/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 5.4/14, NBC 4.3/11, ABC 3.3/8 and CBS 2.8/7.

In the Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.5 rating/4 share in

households with repeats of Gilmore Girls: Beginnings,

Charmed and Angel.

On Saturday, Fox, with Cops and America's Most Wanted,

edged ABC (which aired the movie Armageddon) among adults 18 through 49

by one-tenth of a rating point, while ABC was tops with adults 18 through 34 and

25 through 54.

CBS won households and total viewers with a mix of holiday specials, The

District and The Agency.

NBC aired specials all night and finished fourth in households and the key

demos.

For the night, according to Nielsen fast affiliate numbers, households: CBS

5.7 rating/10 share, Fox 4.6/9, ABC 4.0/7 and NBC 3.7/7.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 2.7/9, ABC 2.6/9, CBS 2.3/7 and NBC 1.3/4.

On Friday, NBC won across the key ratings categories with

Providence, Datelineand a Law & Order: Criminal Intent

episode.

CBS, which was in holiday-specials mode that night, was second in the key

adult demos.

ABC was second in households and third in the demos with America's

Funniest Home Videos, a Charlie Brown special and 20/20. Fox,

with the now-canceled Firefly and John Doe, was fourth.

For the night, according to Nielsen fast affiliate numbers, households: NBC

8.2 rating/15 share, ABC 5.7/10, CBS 5.3/9 and Fox 3.2/6.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 3.4/11, CBS 3.1/10, ABC 2.7/9 and Fox 2.1/7.

In the weblet battle, The WB was the hands-down victor with a mix of holiday

specials and sitcoms that averaged a 4.0/6 in the local Nielsen metered markets.

UPN, airing the movie Star Trek 4, averaged a 1.7/3.