Fox, CBS driving CART circuit
Fox and CBS are expected to unveil a three-year deal on Thursday to carry CART (Championship Auto Racing Teams) racing.
CBS will carry seven races live in 2002 and add a race each of the following years.
As for Fox's deal, sources say newly acquired cable channel Speedvision will get the majority of Fox's 14 annual races. FX and Fox Sports Net may also carry some CART events. - Joe Schlosser
