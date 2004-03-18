Fox, CBS Dominate Wednesday

According to the Nielsen overnight ratings, CBS' Survivor All-Star Special and Fox's American Idol dominated Wednesday night. Fox and CBS finished first and second, respectively, in both households and the key 18-49 sales demo.

The CBS show won from 8-9 p.m.in households (10.8 rating/18 share); adults 18-49 (7.0/19); adults 25-54 (8.6/21); and total viewers with 18.73 million. That household rating was up a whopping 96% from last week's 60 Minutes II.

Fox drew the best numbers of the night, however, for its American Idol vote-off show, where the first of the top 12 contestants was sent packing. Idol did a 13.2/20 at 8:30-9:30. In its first half-hour, when it was up against he last half-hour of Survivor, it was a race, with Idol on top with an 11.5/18 in households and an 8.3/22 in the 18-49 demo, compared to Survivor's 10.9/17 and 7.1/19.From 9 to 9:30, however, Idol crushed the competition with a 14.9/23 in households and a 10.9/28 in 18-49s. Its next closest competitors were CBS (King of Queens) and NBC (Law & Order), tied at a 6.4/10 in households, with King of Queens alone in second in the 18-49 demo with a 3.9/10.CBS's The Stones debuted at 9:30 to a 5.0/08 household rating, a 2.7/7 in 18-49s and 7.18 million viewers.

The order of finish for the night in households was Fox, 9.7/16; CBS, 7.3/12; NBC, 7.2/12; ABC, 5.6/9; The WB, 2.1/3; and UPN, 1.2/2. The order was the same for 18-49.

FYI: A rating is a percentage of everyone in the U.S. who has a TV. A share is the percentage of everyone in the U.S. who has that TV on. A household rating is a percentage of sets, a demo is a percentage of that particular age group.

