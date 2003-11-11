Fox Casting Reality Show The Complex

Fox has begun casting for new reality series The Complex, adapted by FremantleMedia North America from a high-rated series in Australia called The Block.

The show's producers are looking for four couples between the ages of 22-35, who have lived together for more than two years and can take two months off from work to renovate a condo in Southern California. At the end of two months, the condos will be sold at public auction, and the couples will be allowed to keep any profits that might be generated.

Casting will take place in Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, Dallas, Atlanta, Seattle, Minneaopolis, Long Island, N.Y., and Jackson, Miss.