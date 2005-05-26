Fox 'Carried' to Wednesday Win

It was a battle of the two-hour finales Wednesday night, with Fox's American Idol (country Carrie edged rocker Bo in a mild upset) winning easily with a 12.2 rating 30 share average in the 18-49 demo in Nielsen overnight ratings. ABC's two-hour Lost recorded a powerful 7.6/19 for the second-highest ratings of the night.

Fox and ABC finished one and two for the night with a 12.2/30 and a 6.5/16, respectively. ABC's average was brought down by Alias at 10-11, which averaged a 4.4/11, still good enough for second place in the time period.

NBC was in distant third on the last night of the sweeps with a 2.9/7 for an all-repeat lineup against Idol and Lost, followed by an original Law & Order: Criminal Intent, which won its time period with a 4.8/12.

CBS finished the sweep with a whimper as well, averaging a 1.7/4 for an all-original lineup of the now-canceled 60 Minutes Wednesday, which averaged a 1.2/3 at 8 p.m., and the two-hour original movie about Scott Peterson paramour-turned-prosecution witness Amber Frey.

Viewers were apparently not clamoring for more information on Frey, whose role in the whole sordid and tragic affair averaged an extremely lackluster 2 rating/5 share, lacking just slightly less luster than ABC's low-rated Trump biopic (3.1/5) of the previous night.

CBS may have had some inkling that Frey would lay an egg, moving the show from earlier in the sweeps to opposite the American Idol Finale, where the flick would probably have had to co-star Constantine Maroulis and the Desperate Housewives cast to have made much of a dent in the competition.

Fox is expected to ride Idol and strong showings from lead-out, House, to an 18-49 win in the May sweeps, edging out CBS, whose killer show continues to be CSI. ABC will take third, thanks to Housewives, Lost, and Grey's Anatomy, with NBC in fourth, with the Law & Order franchise still its most consistent performers.Through Tuesday night (the first 27 days of the sweep), Fox and CBS were tied at a 4.2/12 in 18-49s (the Idol finale should be enough to break the tie); ABC was at a 3.6/10; NBC, 3.3/9; UPN, 1.5/4; and WB 1.4/4.