Fox Cancels Wanda

Fox has canceled sitcom Wanda at Large, which started off the season airing Fridays at 8 p.m. Fox’s entire Friday night line-up has been ratings-challenged since the new TV season began, and new sitcom Luis didn’t last long.

Fox has been filling the slot with specials since Nov. 7 and will continue to do so until January, when it is likely to fill the time period with another scripted series. Fox has three scripted shows ready for mid-season: the dramas Wonderfalls and Still Life, and sitcom Cracking Up.