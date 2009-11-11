Fox Cancels 'Dollhouse'

Fox has pulled the plug on Dollhouse.

The Joss Whedon drama has been on the bubble almost since it premiered two seasons ago. But a second-season pickup, thanks largely to the shows cult following and high rate of DVR watching, defied predictions. Now, it appears the shows luck has run out.



Fox benched Dollhouse during November sweeps. But it will run all 13 of the commissioned episodes, with the show set to return on December 4.

The Michael Strahan comedy Brothers also has been benched and is awaiting word on its fate.

Fox has already given a full season order to freshman hit Glee and ordered additional scripts for Lie to Me.