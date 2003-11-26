Fox Calls for More Tru

Fox has ordered seven more episodes of its new Thursday-night series, Tru Calling, starring Eliza Dushku. Because Fox’s season starts later due to baseball, Fox doesn’t necessarily need to pick up a full season of 22 episodes.

Tru Calling, about a young college graduate who gets a job in a morgue and ends up time traveling to solve murders, airs in the tough Thursday 8 p.m. time slot against NBC’s Friends and CBS’s Survivor: Pearl Islands.

The show is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Original Film. It was created by Jon Harmon Feldman, who also executive produces and writes the show. Marty Adelstein, Neal Moritz, Dawn Parouse and R.W. Goodwin also executive produce.