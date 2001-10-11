Fox Cable's fiscal retrenching

In an internal memo acquired by Broadcasting &

Cable to all employees at FX, Fox Sports Net,

Fox Family Channel, National Geographic Channel and other outlets, Fox Cable Networks CEO

Jeff Shell outlined a number of new cost-cutting efforts, including a hiring freeze for

both new and replacement positions and no first-class airfare.

Other measures include no company-paid holiday parties and no business

gifts.

As for subscriptions, the programmer will only pay for the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, USA Today, The Wall Street

Journal and trade magazines.

Others must be canceled or "paid for personally."

"In the wake of

the events of the last month, along with the continually worsening economy and advertising market,

we have been forced to re-examine the cost structure of Fox

Cable Networks and face certain economic realities of our business," Shell said in

the memo to employees.

"It is our goal to meet our financial objectives by significantly reducing what I deem to be nonessential costs while still attempting to preserve our most important asset, that of our employees."