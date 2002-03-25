Fox Cable ups Sternberg
Fox Cable Networks has upped David Sternberg to senior vice president and general
manager of Fox Sports World and Fox Sports World Español.
Sternberg, most recently VP and GM, will now oversee
network operations and business development. He'll also take charge of managing
Fox Cable's stake in Fox Pan American Sports.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.