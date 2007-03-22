Fox Cable Nets Distribution Chief Leaving Company

Fox Cable Networks distribution chief Lindsay Gardner is leaving the company after eight years at the end of April.

He will join media/tech-focused private merchant bank MediaTech Capital Partners LLC as Director, Global Media Development.

As President of Affiliate Sales/Marketing, Gardner has been at the group since its inception, overseeing the growth of Fox's cable and satellite offerings. In his time at Fox Cable, Gardner helped launch networks including National Geographic Channel and Fox Reality and oversaw deployment of high-definition, video-on-demand and other digital services.

Gardner joined Fox as Executive Vice President, Distribution in May, 1999. Before that, he worked at Cox and pay-per-view network Viewer's Choice.