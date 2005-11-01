Fox Cable Exec Takes Reins at TVG

Gemstar-TV Guide has named David Nathanson senior VP and general manager of its horseracing network, TVG. He replaces former network president Ryan O’Hara, who took over as president of TV Guide Channel in August.

Nathanson will report to Gemstar-TV Guide CEO Rich Battista.

A longtime Fox Cable executive, Nathanson was involved in the launch and operation of Fox College Sports, Fox Reality and Fox Cable’s VOD businesses. Formerly general manager of Fox College Sports since 2001, he shifted over to Fox Reality as VP of business and operations over the summer, and David Rone took over as GM of Fox College Sports in August.

Nathanson will oversee programming, ad sales, wagering and financial operations, manage content relationships with track partners, and work with Gemstar-TV Guide’s affiliate sales group.

TVG Network reaches some 15 million subscribers, featuring live horseracing coverage, some of with which viewers can interact by placing bets via phone or their remote controls. The network is a subsidiary of Gemstar-TV Guide International, Inc.