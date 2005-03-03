Fox Buys Scream

I scream, you scream, Fox "Screams" for new, nonscripted shows.

Fox Television Studios has bought U.K.-based Scream Films to develop reality shows and formats both for domestic and international distribution.

Scream already supplies shows to Fox parent News Corp.s Sky One satellite service among other U.K outlets.

Sounds like the deal could mean more Fox network shows like its February sweeps special, Stars Without Makeup. Among Scream's production credits are Celebrities Exposed: Lies, Lies, Lies; Prince Harry: Laid Bare; and the yet-to-air I'm Famous and Frightened.

Fox Television Studios credits include Fox's Malcolm in the Middle, co-owned FX's The Shield, and reality formats Simple Life and Temptation Island.