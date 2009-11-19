Fox Business Reaches Agreement With Cablevision to Add 3 Million N.Y. Subs

Fox Business Network has reached an agreement with Cablevision that will expand the network's subscriber base by 3 million homes in the New York metro area.

Beginning Nov. 19, FBN will be available to Cablevision subscribers in suburban New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on channel 106.

"We're pleased to welcome Cablevision as our newest Fox Business affiliate and look forward to providing the essential and up-to-the-minute breaking business news to the greater New York area," said Tim Carry, senior VP of affiliate relations, said in a statement. Last month, FBN added a simulcast of Don Imus' radio program to its morning menu, displacing Money for Breakfast, which was anchored by Alexis Glick, one of the network's biggest starts who, as vice president of business news, also has a managerial duties.